Pellet gun shooting at UH-Manoa likely linked to TikTok challenge, university officials say

Honolulu police are investigating a report that a person in an SUV with an airsoft-type gun shot at a group of students in a University of Hawaii-Manoa parking lot Thursday night.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred at the lower campus parking structure (Zone 20). No serious injuries were reported.

University officials said the shooting is likely related to a recent TikTok social media challenge that has drawn law enforcement’s attention nationwide.

The “Orbeez challenge” involves gel “Orbeez” beads — tiny beads that expand in water — that are fired from airsoft-type guns at unsuspecting individuals.

“While these may not be lethal, this is an extremely dangerous activity that UH Manoa takes very seriously,” university officials said.

The vehicle is described as a black Saturn sport utility vehicle with the license plate TJW-087.

Anyone with information is asked to call UH-Manoa’s Department of Public Safety at 808-956-6911 or Honolulu police at 911.