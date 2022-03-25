Off the News: Celebrating Prince Kuhio Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today, state and county governments observe Prince Kuhio Day, marking the March 26, 1871, birthdate of Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole. His life is worthy of remembrance: Though opposed to the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom, Kuhio was a nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives from 1902 until his death in 1922, dedicating himself to the well-being of Native Hawaiians.

Kuhio sponsored the first statehood bill for Hawaii, in 1919, joined in forming the first Hawaiian Civic club, and advocated for the creation of the Hawaiian Homes Commission in 1920. His many legacies live on.

Legionnaires’ disease encore

Things are easing up with the pandemic, but guess what? COVID-19 is not our only illness. In Waikiki this week, Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia, turned up in two guests at The Grand Islander.

The name may conjure memories of the original 1976 outbreak where it got its name, at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, but case counts here have been slowly rising over the last decade, according to the Hawaii Pacific Health website. Be careful out there, islanders and tourists.