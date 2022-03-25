comscore Editorial: Mandates ending, but virus goes on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Mandates ending, but virus goes on

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

Tonight at midnight, the clock will tick over to a new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic for Hawaii, which is until that point the last place in the U.S. with a statewide mask mandate for all indoor public spaces. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Watching the (weekly) COVID-19 data

Scroll Up