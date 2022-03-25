comscore Governor signs emergency proclamation to help Maui deal with rocketing axis deer count | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Governor signs emergency proclamation to help Maui deal with rocketing axis deer count

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • FOREST AND KIM STARR VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2012 Axis deer have caused millions in damage over the years for Maui County farmers, ranchers and resorts. A herd forages in Upcountry Maui near Makawao.

With ongoing drought conditions causing axis deer to become a greater nuisance in Maui County, Gov. David Ige has signed yet another emergency proclamation in an effort to deal with the growing problem. Read more

