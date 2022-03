Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Gas has announced that Shawn Tasaka is the new general manager for Oahu. Read more

Hawaii Gas has announced that Shawn Tasaka is the new general manager for Oahu. Tasaka has a background in utility management, safety, construction, supervision and project management. He earned both his M.B.A. and a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

JLL has announced that Brian Yano has been promoted to vice president, regional area manager of retail open-air for JLL in Hawaii. Prior to being promoted, Yano served as vice president, group manager, Maui. Before joining the company, he was director of property management and neighbor islands asset manager for A&B Properties.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.