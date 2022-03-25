comscore Cal Poly snaps University of Hawaii tennis win streak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Cal Poly snaps University of Hawaii tennis win streak

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Cal Poly’s Noah Berry rallied past Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan to give the Mustangs the clinching point in a 4-3 win over the Rainbow Warrior tennis team on Thursday at the UH Tennis Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Deshaun Watson visits Browns as 2nd grand jury declines to indict

Scroll Up