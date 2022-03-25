Cal Poly snaps University of Hawaii tennis win streak

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal Poly’s Noah Berry rallied past Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan to give the Mustangs the clinching point in a 4-3 win over the Rainbow Warrior tennis team on Thursday at the UH Tennis Complex.

Berry secured the team win for Cal Poly (10-4, 1-0 Big West) with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Ilagan in the No. 1 singles match and the Mustangs snapped UH’s eight-match winning streak.

Cal Poly dominated two doubles matches to earn the first point of the match. UH got wins from Axel Labunie and Kilian Maitre, but Cal Poly won at the top three singles courts to take its Big West opener.

The 75th-ranked Rainbow Warriors (8-2, 1-1) continue their final homestand of the season today against UC Davis.

HPU tennis teams both ranked in top 5

The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both climbed into the top five of the most recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings.

The men ranked fourth in the polls, up four spots after ranking eighth last week. They are currently undefeated at 10-0. The women climbed five spots to third in the women’s poll, thanks to a 10-1 record.