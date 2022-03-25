Hawaii Beat | Sports Cal Poly snaps University of Hawaii tennis win streak By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Cal Poly’s Noah Berry rallied past Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan to give the Mustangs the clinching point in a 4-3 win over the Rainbow Warrior tennis team on Thursday at the UH Tennis Complex. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Cal Poly’s Noah Berry rallied past Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan to give the Mustangs the clinching point in a 4-3 win over the Rainbow Warrior tennis team on Thursday at the UH Tennis Complex. Berry secured the team win for Cal Poly (10-4, 1-0 Big West) with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Ilagan in the No. 1 singles match and the Mustangs snapped UH’s eight-match winning streak. Cal Poly dominated two doubles matches to earn the first point of the match. UH got wins from Axel Labunie and Kilian Maitre, but Cal Poly won at the top three singles courts to take its Big West opener. The 75th-ranked Rainbow Warriors (8-2, 1-1) continue their final homestand of the season today against UC Davis. HPU tennis teams both ranked in top 5 The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both climbed into the top five of the most recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings. The men ranked fourth in the polls, up four spots after ranking eighth last week. They are currently undefeated at 10-0. The women climbed five spots to third in the women’s poll, thanks to a 10-1 record. Previous Story Deshaun Watson visits Browns as 2nd grand jury declines to indict