Scoreboard – March 25, 2022

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Rec. Field.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua, 11 a.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley, 11 a.m.; Waianae at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH, Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.

ILH Division II: Maryknoll vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field NP; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, noon; Pac-Five at Punahou, 2 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Castle at Kaiser; Kailua at Moanalua; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West Division I: Mililani at Waianae; Pearl City vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Campbell. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Kaimuki; McKinley vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field; Kalaheo at Aiea; Waipahu at Waialua; Farrington at Radford. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division III: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 9 a.m. at Punahou.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL

ILH

Punahou 4, Maryknoll 0

W—Braden Blackwell. L—Miles Quemuel-Labrador.

Leading Hitters—Pun: Kaikea Harrison 2 RBI; Kila Kaniho 2-4; Nolan Souza 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.

Kamehameha 8, Pac-Five 6

W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Jarren Chiang.

Leading Hitters—KS: Aydan Lobetos 2-4. 2 RBI; Elijah Ickes 2-4, RBI; Aukai Kea 2-3, 2 runs; Miecah Andres 2-3, run; Dane Palimo’o 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Kiai Kawai 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.

Saint Louis 2, Mid-Pacific 1

W—Spencer Rego. L—Kodey Shojinaga.

Leading Hitters—StL: Xander Sielken 3-4, Ryder Okimoto 3-3.

Also:

‘Iolani 10, Damien 2

OIA Standings

OIA East W L GB

Kalani 5 1 —

Roosevelt 4 2 1

Moanalua 4 2 1

Kailua 4 2 1

Kaiser 2 4 3

Castle 1 5 4

Farrington 1 5 4

OIA West W L GB

Pearl City 4 0 —

Campbell 3 1 1

Mililani 2 2 2

Leilehua 1 2 21⁄2

Kapolei 1 3 3

Aiea 0 3 31⁄2

OIA D-II W L GB

Nanakuli 7 0 —

Waipahu 6 1 1

Waianae 5 1 11⁄2

Waialua 3 3 31⁄2

Kaimuki 3 3 31⁄2

Radford 2 4 41⁄2

Kalaheo 1 5 51⁄2

Kahuku 1 5 51⁄2

McKinley 0 6 61⁄2

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II

Waipahu 7, Aiea 2

W—Taylor Fukunaga. L—Cayleigh Naito.

Leading Hitters—Waip: Kristy Kitabayashi 2-3, 2 runs; Syan Yamamoto 2 runs, RBI; Taylor Fukunaga 2 runs; Logan Chun 2-2, 3 RBI. Aiea: Kiersten Chong 2-4, run.

Also:

Nanakuli 29, McKinley 1

Radford 16, Kaimuki 6

Waialua 13, Farrington 2

Water Polo

ILH girls

Mid-Pacific 6, ‘Iolani 2

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Elilai Petko 5, Lexi Roberts. IOL: Hannah Fasi, Louise Kamaka

Punahou 7, Kamehameha 3

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Allison Kauahi 2, Colette Jones 2, Mahina Damon, Kaylee Ogawa, Sophie Bender. KS: Leina’ala Wong, Jordyn Nishimura, Reaves Dayton

Volleyball

ILH Boys

Wednesday

Assets def. Christian Academy 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

Thursday

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission 13-25, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 19-17

OIA Boys

Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 25-21, 25-16, 25-17