Bus and car collision leaves 3 injured near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Emergency Medical Services reported three people were injured this evening in a vehicle collision near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Authorities said a city bus and a car were involved in the collision that occurred at about 6:44 p.m. at or near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Center Drive.
EMS personnel treated a 26-year-old passenger who was in serious condition, but refused transport.
EMS also treated the 31-year-old bus driver, who was in stable condition and transported him to a hospital.
Federal Fire Department personnel treated and transported a 41-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, to a hospital in serious condition.
