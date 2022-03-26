On the Move: Thomas J. Jameson, Kristen Devitt

The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center has appointed Thomas J. Jameson its new clinical director. Jameson is a licensed mental health counselor in Hawaii with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Western Carolina University. He has 18 years of counseling experience; he previously led his own counseling practice for several years. Within his practice, Jameson provided individual, couples and family therapy. His areas of expertise include men’s issues, couples work, family counseling and substance abuse counseling. He is also the ManKind Project’s community coordinator for the island of Hawaii.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has named Kristen Devitt director of security. Devitt has over 20 years of experience in the development of violence prevention programs, facility security, risk management, emergency management and incident recovery. Most recently, she worked under the Wisconsin attorney general as director of the Office of School Safety. Prior to that she held several positions in Wisconsin law enforcement, including lieutenant of patrol for the Beloit Police Department, police chief for the Town of Fulton and police academy director at Blackhawk Technical College.

