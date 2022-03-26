Students seek to inspire, empower youth through developing curriculum on Filipino culture, history
COURTESY FILIPINO CURRICULUM PROJECT
A group of Hawaii high school students and recent graduates is leading an effort to create curriculum about Filipino history, culture and identity. Some of the members met in 2021 with then-Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. They are Kailee Trias, left, Lauren Watarida, Caitlin Jayne Agnes, Kishimoto, Marissa Halagao, Raymart Billote, Blaine Bacerra and Halle Myan Umayam.