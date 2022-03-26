comscore Students seek to inspire, empower youth through developing curriculum on Filipino culture, history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Students seek to inspire, empower youth through developing curriculum on Filipino culture, history

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • COURTESY FILIPINO CURRICULUM PROJECT A group of Hawaii high school students and recent graduates is leading an effort to create curriculum about Filipino history, culture and identity. Some of the members met in 2021 with then-Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. They are Kailee Trias, left, Lauren Watarida, Caitlin Jayne Agnes, Kishimoto, Marissa Halagao, Raymart Billote, Blaine Bacerra and Halle Myan Umayam.

    COURTESY FILIPINO CURRICULUM PROJECT

    A group of Hawaii high school students and recent graduates is leading an effort to create curriculum about Filipino history, culture and identity. Some of the members met in 2021 with then-Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. They are Kailee Trias, left, Lauren Watarida, Caitlin Jayne Agnes, Kishimoto, Marissa Halagao, Raymart Billote, Blaine Bacerra and Halle Myan Umayam.

During her sophomore year at Punahou School in 2021, Marissa Halagao said, she wondered why her Asian studies class didn’t include more Filipino education and history. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s COVID mandates set to end tonight

Scroll Up