comscore UC Irvine strands Hawaii baseball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Irvine strands Hawaii baseball team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii first baseman Jacob Igawa makes a catch to get UC Irvine infielder Connor McGuire as second baseman Stone Miyao looks on during the fourth inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii first baseman Jacob Igawa makes a catch to get UC Irvine infielder Connor McGuire as second baseman Stone Miyao looks on during the fourth inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Jacob Igawa connected for an RBI groundout in the fifth inning against UC Irvine on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium. Igawa’s RBI made it 5-4.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Jacob Igawa connected for an RBI groundout in the fifth inning against UC Irvine on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium. Igawa’s RBI made it 5-4.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue gets UC Irvine infielder Dub Gleed at second base and tries to turn a double play during the sixth inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue gets UC Irvine infielder Dub Gleed at second base and tries to turn a double play during the sixth inning.

On a wet and windy Manoa night, the UC Irvine baseball team held on for a 6-5 victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up