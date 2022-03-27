comscore Hawaii’s interpreters for the deaf shine amid many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii's interpreters for the deaf shine amid many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

  By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  American Sign Language interpreter Jan Fried, far right, interpreted for Gov. David Ige as he gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a March 2020 press conference.

  Michele Morris, interpreter for the Deaf, provided interpreting services for kupuna recently at the Comprehensive Service Center in Honolulu.

  Michele Morris is one of about 10 hearing interpreters who have worked at the official press conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morris is pictured at the Comprehensive Service Center in Honolulu.

  Michele Morris is one of about 10 hearing interpreters who have worked at the official press conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morris is pictured at the Comprehensive Service Center in Honolulu.

With the pandemic seemingly winding down, some people who have emerged as the most visible faces in the state can take a silent breath of relief and enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done. Read more

