Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Fall Down Seven Times, Stand Up Eight: Patsy Takemoto Mink and the Fight for Title IX”

By Jen Bryant

Patsy Mink was a champion of equal rights who helped create a better future for all Americans. This biography of the first Asian American woman elected to Congress follows her early years growing up in Hawaii and shows how she carved her own path to become a historic trailblazer. Ages 6-10

“Goodnight Mind for Teens: Skills to Help You Quiet Noisy Thoughts and Get the Sleep You Need”

By Colleen E. Carney

The book will help teens cope with the anxious and overstimulating thoughts that can lead to insomnia. Teens can identify and work with their own circadian rhythm, and set up a new sleep schedule so they can improve their alertness, feel more energetic and be in a better mood throughout the day. Ages 12 and up