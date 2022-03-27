Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show is among the first local events to return to Hawai‘i Convention Center
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
The Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show will be held Wednesday and Thursday in the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The event, which debuted in 2019, showcases a variety of products. Dana Shapiro, right, passed out breadfruit and Okinawan potato samples at the inaugural event.