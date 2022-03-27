comscore Justice department urges vigilance as internet crimes cost Hawaii more than $17 million in 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Justice department urges vigilance as internet crimes cost Hawaii more than $17 million in 2021

  Today
  • OZ / ADOBE STOCK Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received a record 847,376 reported complaints in 2021, which was a 7% increase from 2020.

Most victims in Hawaii were people who got stiffed through online billing issues or did not receive what they paid for, with the 2021 report showing those situations accounting for 235 cases. Read more

