Kapiolani Community College’s Lunalilo Scholars program assists underrepresented and nontraditional students
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapilialoha Kidder, right, is an alumna of the Lunalilo Scholars program. Her experience inspired her dad, pictured with her Friday at Kapiolani Community College, to apply, and he was accepted.
COURTESY PHOTO
Lunalilo Scholars participate in an aina-based activity.
-
COURTESY PHOTOS
Marian and Lester Kaneta have been benefactors of the Lunalilo Scholars program since it launched.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree