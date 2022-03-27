comscore Kapiolani Community College’s Lunalilo Scholars program assists underrepresented and nontraditional students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kapiolani Community College’s Lunalilo Scholars program assists underrepresented and nontraditional students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapilialoha Kidder, right, is an alumna of the Lunalilo Scholars program. Her experience inspired her dad, pictured with her Friday at Kapiolani Community College, to apply, and he was accepted.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lunalilo Scholars participate in an aina-based activity.

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Marian and Lester Kaneta have been benefactors of the Lunalilo Scholars program since it launched.

To hear Kapilialoha Kidder and Kurt Kidder tell it, they both started out far from typical college-student material — until first the daughter and then the dad found the Luna­lilo Scholars program. Read more

