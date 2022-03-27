Angela Lee returns stronger than ever after taking a break to have a daughter
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Stamp Fairtex, right, landed a left hook to the body that badly hurt Angela Lee in the first round of their atomweight world title fight on Saturday in Singapore.
-
COURTESY ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Angela Lee celebrated her second-round submission of Stamp Fairtex to retain her atomweight world title on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree