comscore BeachBows win 3 matches in Long Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

BeachBows win 3 matches in Long Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY DENNIS ODA Kaylee Glagau, left, and Brooke Van Sickle embraced after winning the clinching point in ninth-ranked Hawaii’s 3-2 win over No. 12 Cal Poly in the Big West Challenge in Long Beach on Saturday.

    COURTESY DENNIS ODA

    Kaylee Glagau, left, and Brooke Van Sickle embraced after winning the clinching point in ninth-ranked Hawaii’s 3-2 win over No. 12 Cal Poly in the Big West Challenge in Long Beach on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team posted three wins — two over nationally ranked teams — to close the Big West Challenge on Saturday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Azusa Pacific sweeps Hawaii Pacific in softball
Next Story
Star Channels - March 27, 2022

Scroll Up