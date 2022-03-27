Greek combo helps No. 4 Hawaii sweep Cal State Northridge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii coach Charlie Wade was pleased with the Rainbow Warriors’ focus in a series sweep of Cal State Northridge at home.

The fourth-ranked Warriors can now turn their attention to this week’s showdown at No. 3 Long Beach State.

UH’s Greek combination of outside hitter Spyros Chakas and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias combined for 25 kills to lead the Rainbow Warriors to a 25-11, 25-17, 26-24 sweep of CSUN on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Chakas led the Rainbow Warriors (18-3, 3-1 Big West) with a match-high 13 kills in 20 swings and Mouchlias had 12 kills and no errors in 17 attempts for a .706 hitting percentage in the win before a crowd of 3,495.

After fending off the Matadors (5-10, 0-4), the Warriors will depart Wednesday for Long Beach, Calif., where they’ll face the Beach (14-3, 3-1) on Friday and Saturday at the Walter Pyramid.

“I think today was a good test for next week and we have to get ready for some of the tough games on the road,” UH setter Jakob Thelle said.

While Chakas, who put away a career-high 24 kills on Friday, led the Warriors for a second straight night, Thelle distributed the sets throughout the lineup and UH posted a .417 hitting percentage to CSUN’s .120.

“I think it was definitely a step up from yesterday,” Thelle said of UH’s overall performance. “Even though Spyros had a really good night (on Friday), tonight was more diversified with more people stepping up and playing defense when we had to. So that was definitely a step in the right direction for next week.”

Mouchlias had a relatively quiet night in Friday’s four-set win over the Matadors, finishing with seven kills in 20 swings. He spent the night reviewing the footage and turned in one of his most efficient performances of the season.

“I sat down and watched last night’s game three times and I saw many errors that I did,” Mouchlias said. “I tried to improve it and put it into the game and it worked.”

UH posted 12.5 blocks to CSUN’s five, and closed the match with a block by Chakas and Cole Hogland after the Warriors fought off a CSUN set point to complete the sweep of the two-match series and win their 21st straight regular-season home match.

With CSUN threatening to extend the match at 24-23 in the third set, Thelle fed Hogland for his sixth kill in the middle to force deuce. Hogland then teamed with Thelle on a block to give UH match point and closed the match with his fifth block of the night.

“I think there’s such an upside for him,” UH coach Charlie Wade said of the 6-foot-4 Hogland. “His blocking is what got him on the floor first. Even at his kind of undersized stature he can get up and get over.”

Guilherme Voss also contributed in the middle with four kills in five attempts and five blocks.

A night after fending off CSUN in four sets, the Warriors scored the first six points of the rematch, two coming on Thelle aces. They led 16-4 when Mouchlias served up UH’s fourth ace of the set. UH went on to sideout on 10 of 12 opportunities and hit .632 with 14 kills in 19 attacks in the set.

“I though the start tonight was really good, not only jumping out to the lead but how we scored,” Wade said. “The things we identified and worked on, we executed well. On the block, getting in the right position, touching balls and then the backcourt defense.”

Thelle led the Warriors with eight digs with Chakas popping up five.

“Keeping pressure from the service line and playing defense is something we’ve been working on a lot,” Thelle said. “Because it comes down to how well we can serve and how well we can play defense, both blocking and digging.”

CSUN’s duo of outside hitter Kyle Hobus and middle blocker Daniel Wetter, who combined for 26 kills in Friday’s series opener, were held to six kills with four errors in 21 attacks between them in the rematch. Lorenzo Bertozzi and Luke Krzmarzick led the Matadors with seven kills each.

After Krzmarzick gave CSUN a 13-10 lead with back-to-back kills in the third set, Hogland put down consecutive kills and teamed with Thelle on block that tied he set at 15-15. There were nine more ties in the set before Hogland helped the Warriors close out the sweep.

“In the last timeout, I was telling them. ‘This is good for us.’ We want to be in this situation where we have to make plays late to be able to come out on top and we did,” Wade said.