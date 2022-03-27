Azusa Pacific sweeps Hawaii Pacific in softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped two close games on Saturday, as Azusa Pacific swept the PacWest Conference doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 in Azusa, Calif. Read more

The Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped two close games on Saturday, as Azusa Pacific swept the PacWest Conference doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 in Azusa, Calif.

The Sharks (14-17, 8-10 PacWest) struggled offensively, as Tiari Hernandez was the lone Shark with multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. The Sharks and Cougars (20-13, 14-6) both had a total of nine hits, but Azusa Pacific was able to convert them into seven runs.

>> The Chaminade softball team also was swept on the mainland, falling 8-0 and 5-3 to Biola in La Mirada, Calif. The Silverswords (10-12, 8-10 PacWest) were led offensively by Bailey Jacobsen, who had three hits, including triples in both games. Biola improved to 17-12 and 12-8 in the conference.

>> The Hawaii Hilo softball team dropped both games in a doubleheader against No. 2 Concordia, falling 2-1 and 6-1 in Irvine, Calif. The Vulcans (11-13, 9-11 PacWest) stranded 11 runners in the first game, then managed just three hits in the second game. The Eagles improved to 32-0 on the season and 20-0 in conference.

Vulcans hold off Urban Knights in baseball

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team survived a late push by visiting Academy of Art, winning 6-4 on Saturday in Hilo.

Ryan Cho’s two-run home run in the second inning helped power the Vulcans (21-13, 10-11 PacWest). The Vulcans led 5-0 after the first two innings and 6-1 through seven innings before the Urban Knights (9-21, 3-12) scored three runs in the eighth. John Kea entered in relief and shut down Academy of Art to earn the save.