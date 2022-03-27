comscore Azusa Pacific sweeps Hawaii Pacific in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Azusa Pacific sweeps Hawaii Pacific in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped two close games on Saturday, as Azusa Pacific swept the PacWest Conference doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 in Azusa, Calif. Read more

