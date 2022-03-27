Hawaii Beat | Sports Azusa Pacific sweeps Hawaii Pacific in softball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped two close games on Saturday, as Azusa Pacific swept the PacWest Conference doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 in Azusa, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped two close games on Saturday, as Azusa Pacific swept the PacWest Conference doubleheader 4-3 and 3-1 in Azusa, Calif. The Sharks (14-17, 8-10 PacWest) struggled offensively, as Tiari Hernandez was the lone Shark with multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. The Sharks and Cougars (20-13, 14-6) both had a total of nine hits, but Azusa Pacific was able to convert them into seven runs. >> The Chaminade softball team also was swept on the mainland, falling 8-0 and 5-3 to Biola in La Mirada, Calif. The Silverswords (10-12, 8-10 PacWest) were led offensively by Bailey Jacobsen, who had three hits, including triples in both games. Biola improved to 17-12 and 12-8 in the conference. >> The Hawaii Hilo softball team dropped both games in a doubleheader against No. 2 Concordia, falling 2-1 and 6-1 in Irvine, Calif. The Vulcans (11-13, 9-11 PacWest) stranded 11 runners in the first game, then managed just three hits in the second game. The Eagles improved to 32-0 on the season and 20-0 in conference. Vulcans hold off Urban Knights in baseball The Hawaii Hilo baseball team survived a late push by visiting Academy of Art, winning 6-4 on Saturday in Hilo. Ryan Cho’s two-run home run in the second inning helped power the Vulcans (21-13, 10-11 PacWest). The Vulcans led 5-0 after the first two innings and 6-1 through seven innings before the Urban Knights (9-21, 3-12) scored three runs in the eighth. John Kea entered in relief and shut down Academy of Art to earn the save. Previous Story Spyros Chakas, ‘Eleu Choy give No. 4 Hawaii a lift in win over Cal State Northridge