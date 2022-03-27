Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
On their annual Super Bowl trip to Reno, Nev., in February, Bungie Chinen and Keoni Nobrega threw shakas in front of the Aloha Inn. Photo by Dickey Texeira.
In December, Emily Malia Holden represented the Aloha State in a soccer tournament in Florida. Grandmother Annette Gardner of Waipahu, who sent in the photo, says the family hopes Emily will one day get a scholarship to play for the University of Hawaii. Photo by Chris Holden.
When Honolulu residents Mimi Shiroma
and Marian Nomura toured Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in November, they discovered that Kauai-based Koloa Rum Co.’s “Spirit of Aloha” was available at Twitch Lounge.
Photo by Gal Amimoto.