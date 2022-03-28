comscore Column: A price on carbon will reduce emissions, make polluters pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A price on carbon will reduce emissions, make polluters pay

  • By Molly Whiteley, Ronald Reilly and Keith Neal
  • Today

Climate change is now a climate emergency, as declared by Hawaii’s Legislature last year. This emergency is clear, as both the Arctic and Antarctic poles are currently well above freezing temperatures. Read more

Previous Story
Column: We must invest in Hawaii’s families to prevent future tragedies

Scroll Up