comscore Bill supports mentorship programs for young Hawaii farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill supports mentorship programs for young Hawaii farmers

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

A bill to encourage new farmers and increase local food production is making its way through the state Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: March 18 to March 24, 2022

Scroll Up