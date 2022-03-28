City plans to increase enforcement of short-term vacation rentals
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
As Kailua becomes increasingly popular with tourists, residents are hoping a bill regulating short-term vacation rentals will provide some relief. One of the area’s main attractions is Lanikai Beach, seen here jammed with visitors.
Maryann Zupoa, right, of Denver had shave ice Friday with her grandson, Nathan Koroluk, 11, while talking story with Kailua resident Suzette Cruz in Kailua. Some vacationers like Zupoa and her family are anxious to see how a new bill in the Legislature would affect their choice to rent vacation homes in residential areas.