Federal funding earmarks to help boost University of Hawaii research to record $500 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal funding earmarks to help boost University of Hawaii research to record $500 million

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Thanks in part to the return of congressional budget earmarks, the University of Hawaii system will receive tens of millions of dollars in the new federal budget, including research dollars that will help bring UH’s overall research funding to a record-­high $500 million for the year. Read more

