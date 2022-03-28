comscore Land plan pits University of Hawaii against Hawaiian homes agency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land plan pits University of Hawaii against Hawaiian homes agency

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A vacant 2.5-acre parcel, above, is owned by the University of Hawaii, which has a development plan for educational facilities on the site. But state lawmakers want to give the property to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for homestead development.

    A vacant 2.5-acre parcel, above, is owned by the University of Hawaii, which has a development plan for educational facilities on the site. But state lawmakers want to give the property to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for homestead development.

Hawaii lawmakers are trying to force the University of Hawaii to give a long-vacant piece of land near Diamond Head to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Read more

