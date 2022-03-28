Land plan pits University of Hawaii against Hawaiian homes agency
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A vacant 2.5-acre parcel, above, is owned by the University of Hawaii, which has a development plan for educational facilities on the site. But state lawmakers want to give the property to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for homestead development.