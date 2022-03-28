Scoreboard – March 28, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA Division II: Aiea at McKinley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua, 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell; Kapolei at Waipahu; Pearl City at Waialua; Radford at Aiea; Waianae at Leilehua. Matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field; Damien vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field; Moanalua at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Campbell at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: University at Saint Louis; Punahou at Damien; Hanalani at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Castle; McKinley at Farrington; Moanalua at Kailua; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at Kaimuki. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Softball

Hawaii 3, CSUN 1

CSUN (13-20, 3-3) 000 001 0 — 1 5 2

UH (11-10, 5-1) 200 010 x — 3 4 1

Alexis Martinez and Kenedee Jamerson. Brianna Lopez

W—Lopez. L—Martinez.

Leading hitters—CSUN: Jaymi Steward 1 hit, 1 run, HR, 1 RBI. Hawaii: Maya Nakamura 1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Dallas Millwood 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; Izabella Martinez 2 hits, 1 run.