Hawaii Health Department adopts CDC guidance, authorizes 2nd COVID booster for some

The Hawaii Department of Health this afternoon said it is adopting the most recent COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows a second booster shot for eligible residents.

Effective immediately, people who received their first booster shot at least four months ago may receive a second booster shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are over the age of 50.

Individuals ages 12 or older who have a compromised immune system are also eligible for a second booster shot, as well as those who received primary and booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Additional booster shots allow people in these select populations to get extra protection against severe illness,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “A second booster can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier today authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for Americans ages 50 and older, as well as for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The FDA said in a news release that emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in the news release. “Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals.”

Additionally, Marks said, “the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”

In Hawaii, 76.8% of the state population has completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, while 38.3% are boosted.

More than 550,000 doses of booster shots have been administered in the state, so far, equating to about 55% of the state’s population eligible for their first booster shot.

“We strongly recommend the other 45% get their booster shot soon,” said Char. “Those now eligible for a second booster should determine the right time to get the extra protection another dose will provide. Anyone unsure about getting a second booster can consult their health care provider.”

Information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing options is available at hawaiicovid19.com.