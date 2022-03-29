Off the News: Next generation of Hawaii farmers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everyone embraces the intent of Senate Bill 3197, to establish a farmer apprentice mentoring program. Hawaii has been educating its own next generation of nurses and doctors; clearly growing its own farmers is needed as well. Read more

The bill would expand on a program first piloted in 2015 on Maui. The Agriculture Department would funnel funds to qualified mentors through existing partners in the ag sector. What the agency needs to do is hire a good coordinator: Let the partners replicate past successes.

Eyes on vacant lots in Waikiki

It’s worth Honolulu’s while to consider an effort to take over a group of valuable, vacant lots in Waikiki that have been sitting vacant for decades, as state Rep. Adrian Tam urged with House Concurrent Resolution No. 93. The property, owned by Okada Trucking Co., is not listed for sale, but perhaps the right offer would make a difference.

Residents who live nearby say almost anything would be an improvement, Tam said, and we agree. The city does have $170 million in its budget earmarked for affordable housing. Public space or parking also are in great demand. It’s a shame to leave prime urban land vacant or underutilized when there is so much need.