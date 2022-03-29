Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Namasu is a traditional Japanese side dish, most often made with thinly sliced cucumbers lightly pickled in a sweet vinegar sauce.

With a few simple additions and served on a bed of greens, namasu makes a refreshing salad.

Arugula, with its slight bitterness, contrasts nicely with the namasu. But any type of greens would work — baby spinach or a mesclun mix, perhaps.

This version uses seasoned rice vinegar, found in the Asian section of most supermarkets. Made of rice vinegar and sugar, it’s meant to be a shortcut for making sushi rice, but it also makes a light, sweet-tart and easy salad dressing.

Namasu Salad with Arugula

Ingredients:

• 1 Japanese cucumber (about 1/2 pound)

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 5 ounces arugula

Dressing Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon slivered ginger

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1/2 teaspoon dried chile flakes (optional)

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Cut in thin slices and spread over paper towels. Let sit at least 30 minutes to allow cucumber to dry out a bit (otherwise the water in the cucumbers will water down the dressing).

To make dressing: Combine ingredients in small bowl and whisk together.

Add cucumbers and shallots to dressing; stir well and let sit about 20 minutes. Taste and add more soy sauce or vinegar if needed.

Place arugula in salad bowl, scoop cucumber mixture on top (don’t add all the dressing yet); toss. Add as much of the dressing as needed to lightly coat the greens (don’t add too much or the greens will get soggy).

Serves 3.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including ingredients added to taste): 50 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 320 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.