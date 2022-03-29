comscore A refreshing salad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

A refreshing salad

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 3:59 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Namasu is a traditional Japanese side dish, most often made with thinly sliced cucumbers lightly pickled in a sweet vinegar sauce. Read more

