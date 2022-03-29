Bento bonanza, part 2
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:54 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY NANA AI KATSU
Kurobuta Kansane Tonkatsu Bento ($16.50)
PHOTO COURTESY SUGOI BENTO & CATERING
Garlic chicken bento ($10.95/$15.95)
PHOTO COURTESY HIGOTO JAPANESE EATERY
Fish lovers bento ($16.80)
-
PHOTO COURTESY TERUYA’S ANDAGI
Veggie bento ($9) with tofu patty
