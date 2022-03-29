Bento bonanza, part 2

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While traditionally used by schoolchildren in Japan, bento lunch boxes have become increasingly popular among adults. Check out the tasty options below; see part one of this roundup in last week’s Crave issue.

Nana Ai Katsu

The most popular bento at Nana Ai Katsu — which is now located in Kaimuki—is the 100% kurobuta kasane tonkatsu bento ($16.50). The bento is literally named for its contents; the business owners wanted customers to know that the dish features high-quality meat. It also encompasses a different way of doing katsu, in that the meat is sliced and layered in-house (kasane translates to “layered”).

Sometimes bentos are included in the eatery’s specials. Keep your eyes peeled for the uzumaki shiso roll bento ($17.50) — kurobuta pork belly rolled with shiso leaves — ume-shiso tonkatsu bento ($17.50) that features ume and shiso in between pork layers, jidori chicken katsu bento ($16.50) and the papa-size tonkatsu bento ($23.50). The latter features 50% more meat than the regular-sized bento.

3585 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-772-0146

nanaaikatsu.com

Instagram: @nana_ai_katsu

Sugoi Bento & Catering

Business owner Zack Lee was 25 years old when he opened Sugoi. He recalls how the biz got its name.

“Armed with a bunch of family recipes, I opened Sugoi in 2000,” he recalls. “I wanted a business name that wasn’t long or hard to remember.

My wife had spent time working as a hula dancer on a sunset dinner cruise that catered mostly to Japanese tourists. Whenever the entertainers came out, they’d shout, ‘Sugoi!’ which translates to ‘wow.’ That’s what I want our customers to say when they eat our food.”

Garlic chicken bento ($10.95 mini, $15.95 large) is the most popular option and features the business’s signature item.

Pro tip: Tuesday is value bento day, so customers can get any bento for $13.85. Sugoi also offers a build-your-own-bento option on its catering menu.

City Square Shopping Center

1286 Kalani St. Ste. B~106, Honolulu

808-841-7984

sugoihawaii.com

Instagram: @sugoibento

Higoto Japanese Eatery

Run by husband-and-wife team Nobu and Mayumi Kurokawa, HIGOTO Japanese Eatery opened in May 2020.

“‘Higoto’ means ‘step by step every day’ in Japanese,” Mayumi says. “We want our customers to grow to love our business little by little, every day.

“My husband has been working in the food industry for about 40 years,” she adds.

“He had his own restaurant in Japan and worked at a large bento company after moving to Hawaii. Before HIGOTO, he also ran a sushi restaurant in Kaimuki.”

Popular bentos at HIGOTO include the miso butterfish bento ($14.90), fish lovers bento ($16.80), yakitori chicken bento ($11) and half-pound beef hamburger steak bento with 100% beef ($12). The fish lovers bento isn’t on the menu (it’s a special), but it’s available in the store almost every day.

“My family ran a traditional Japanese restaurant, which is also why we wanted the locals to be able to easily enjoy authentic Japanese food through HIGOTO,” Mayumi explains. “Since I also worked in the design industry, I find it important for our customers to enjoy their food just by looking at our products. In addition to our experience, our daughter — who grew up eating both Japanese and local food — is the key to ideas for our menu and recipes.”

Teruya’s Andagi

Teruya’s Andagi & Bento was first established in 1987, per owner Albert Teruya.

“It’s a family-owned and -run business started by my mother, Mieko Teruya,” he says. “In 2008, I took over, in hopes of continuing to keep and grow it.”

The biz first served its customers as a vendor in the former Shirokiya, making andagi and Taiko-yaki (drum-shaped pancake treats with various fillings like azuki, custard and Okinawan sweet potato). Over the years, Teruya’s expanded its offerings to include okazuya-style foods packaged into bentos with a local Japanese flair.

“In 2016, when Shirokiya moved to the new wing of Ala Moana, we decided to establish some new roots on our own,” Teruya says. “We opened our doors for business in our current Pensacola Street location in 2017 and have been blessed to have the support of loyal customers and community.”

Popular bentos include the large roll bento ($10) with shrimp tempura roll, garlic chicken roll, chicken karaage, mini sausages, veggie croquettes, eggplant and stir-fried long beans; and veggie bento ($9) with stir-fry long bean, eggplant, kimpira gobo, kabocha, hijiki seaweed, tofu patty and a mini andagi.

1104 Pensacola St., Honolulu

808-389-1714

teruyasandagi.com

Instagram: @teruyas_andagi