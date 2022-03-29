It’s a beautiful life
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY KITOKO
Flavorful and fresh Grilled Kauai shrimp ($22.50) is one of the most popular dishes at Kitoko food truck.
PHOTO COURTESY KITOKO
Banana macadmia tiramisu and lilikoi meringue pie ($10 each)
-
PHOTO COURTESY KITOKO
Kitoko food truck is usually located at South Maui Gardens.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree