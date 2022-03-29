It’s a beautiful life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The word “kitoko” has a beautiful meaning — literally — according to chef/owner Cole Hinueber.

“It means ‘beautiful’ in Lingala from the Congo,” Hinueber explains. “The African community in France welcomed me during my time living there, so the name is a tip of the hat to them.”

Hinueber started Kitoko food truck in Kihei in July 2020. The biz is currently open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

“The food on our menu is first and foremost inspired by local, seasonal ingredients,” Hinueber says. “The diverse group of cooks in our team also provides international flavors.

“Our food truck is unique because we serve plated food that is full of color, life and vegetables,” he adds. “We deliver flavorful, fresh dishes in a beautiful setting at South Maui Gardens, with live music and entertainment.”

Some of the food truck’s most popular dishes include grilled Kauai shrimp ($22.50), ceviche Hawaiiano ($25) — comprising marinated Kauai shrimp, kajiki marlin, citrus and steamed sweet potato — and the seafood platter ($115), which includes whole Kona Maine lobster, grilled Kauai shrimp, market fish, crispy sushi rice, green papaya salad and market vegetables. This family-style portion serves two to three people.

No matter what you order, save room for Kitoko’s aesthetically pleasing desserts, which look like works of art. Banana macadamia tiramisu, lilikoi meringue pie — complete with crunchy rice, lilikoi curd and almond financier — and salted caramel Kona coffee sable ($10 each) are especially popular.

Hinueber also encourages customers to keep an eye out for weekly specials.

“Our menu evolves with seasonal availability of products,” he says. “Our desire to create and pursue new concepts allows us to gradually prepare for menu changes by offering weekly specials. These fun projects allow the staff to remain engaged and excited about our food. It’s this positive energy and team spirit that help us consistently deliver a good product.

“Kitoko is truly an experience and we are honored by the reactions we receive,” Hinueber adds. “Customers love our food because we pay attention to balance, freshness, creativity, design, texture, color, and we love what we do — and this shows through.”

Kitoko

35 Auhana Road, Kihei

Call: 808-214-7582

Instagram: @kitokomaui

How to pay: Cash, Credit cards, Apple Pay

How to order: In person or over the phone