Paina Café, located in Koko Marina Center, has officially “passed the torch” to Hanapaa Market, a new locally owned fresh fish and wholesale market that will continue its poke bowl concept with a reimagined menu. Hanapaa Market’s expanded menu will feature a new “boat-to-bowl” concept with build-you-rown poke bowls, seafood dishes and more. Hanapaa Market will open later this month.

Hanapaa Market is owned and operated by Morrison Keoni Luka, with Michael Leslie as lead consultant. These East Oahu residents bring more than 25 years of experience in restaurant management and food quality. To learn more, visit kokomarinacenter.com.

It’s tea time

The upcoming Moana Masters cooking class — April 9 from noon to 2 p.m. — will feature afternoon tea desserts and tea time lunch, along with beverage pairings. Pastry chef Carmen Monetejo will provide a step-by-step demo on how to make afternoon tea desserts and decorate them with Easter designs.

The class will include an interactive culinary demonstration in an intimate class setting, along with a tea-infused cocktail demonstration featuring Grey Goose Essences from a resident beverage specialist.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to enjoy beverage pairings (must present valid ID); anyone under age 21 or without a valid ID will be offered nonalcoholic beverages. Attendees should arrive at least 15 minutes early for check-in and class preparations. The event costs $110 per person, plus tax and 19% service charge.

To learn more, call 808-921-4600.

New sunday brunch

Hawaii Prince Golf Club (91-1200 Fort Weaver Road) — which has recently undergone a refresh and debuted two new tennis courts, a driving range, and youth golf and tennis academies — just launched a new Sunday brunch at its Bird of Paradise restaurant. The new weekend brunch is available every Sun-day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $59 per person, $29.50 for children ages 6-12 years, and $49 for seniors (ages 60 and up).

The brunch selection includes:

• Breakfast favorites like bacon, pork link sausage, taro pancakes, eggs Benedict and pastries

• Pacific Island specialties like clam and ahi poke, and assorted dim sum

• A chef’s station featuring mochiko chicken, crab legs, pancit bihon, chef’s catch of the day and more

• Action and carving stations, saimin and dessert stations featuring made-to-order omelets, slow-roasted prime rib carved to order, saimin with condiments and desserts like Prince bread pudding and chocolate mac-nut pie.

To learn more, visit princewaikiki.com/bird-of-paradise or call 808-952-4784.

Restaurant Suntory reopens

After closing for renovations last fall, Restaurant Suntory just reopened for business March 27. The Royal Hawaiian Center eatery boasts a complete restaurant redesign and an elevated menu.

Restaurant Suntory still offers its signature sushi counter, teppan room and elegant dining experiences, but with a fresh new twist, innovative techniques and ingredients. The sushi counter, in particular, has been completely reborn as a luxury, omakase-style experience. Guests can choose from multiple Japanese dining experiences like teppanyaki, kaiseki, nabe and other types of washoku (Japanese cuisine like tempura, grilled fish, udon and more).

For reservations and more information, call 808-922-5511 or visit restaurantsuntory.com.