Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

This sake biz launched a sushi bar

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:43 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Torch ‘em Aburi-style (torched) Kyushu rockfish topped with momiji (Japanese maple) oroshi

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Otoro nigiri with chef Tetsuzo Yao in the background

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Panna cotta and castella cake incorporating sake kasu

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Grilled unagi was a nigiri selection

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    One-day koji-cured washugyu beef tataki and smoked salmon

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Uni nigiri dabbed with fresh wasabi was the final bite before dessert.

Islander Sake Brewery recently pulled up its roots on Queen Street in favor of moving its brewery operation to the more pristine Big Island in search of a natural setting and fresh water aligned with the philosophy of sake making. Read more

