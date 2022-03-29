Kokua Line: Must I wear mask and lower car windows for road test?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the road test, will I still have to roll down the windows and wear a mask?

Answer: No, those pandemic-era rules have ended, although mask wearing is still strongly encouraged, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. The COVID-19 questionnaire, temperature check and the rule that the vehicle’s windows be kept down all have been dropped. Likewise, face masks are no longer required, but are recommended.

Q: How can I find out whether I’m a Republican, Democratic or Independent voter?

A: Voters don’t declare party affiliation when they register to vote in Hawaii, so that information isn’t kept by the state Office of Elections. You’ll need to check directly with a political party if you can’t recall whether you’ve joined. Find Hawaii contact information for political parties at elections.hawaii.gov/voting/ political- parties.

If you want to view your voter registration for some other reason, you can do so via the Office of Elections website at elections.hawaii.gov. Click on the link that says, “Check or Update Your Voter Registration.” Besides your name, you’ll need to input your Hawaii driver’s license or ID number and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Or you can call 808-453-8683.

Voters must update their registration if they change their name, residence or mailing address.

Q: What about voting in a primary if you’re not enrolled in a party?

A: “On the primary election ballot, voters must first select a political affiliation and then vote for candidates of the political affiliation of their choice only. Voters may also vote for candidates for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and county contests regardless of party affiliation,” the Elections Office explains on its website.

Hawaii doesn’t conduct presidential primaries. Political parties run caucuses or presidential preference polls of their own members.

Q: I can’t seem to get information on getting a dog license for my 10-month-old puppy. No one I ask knows; they only say he needs a microchip, which he already has. I can’t find an application online.

A: Honolulu County’s former dog-licensing system was replaced in 2020 with rules requiring that all pet dogs 3 months and older and cats 4 months and older have microchip identification, the Hawaiian Humane Society says on its website. A microchip implanted under the skin cannot be lost, it says. Ownership data associated with the tag can be updated electronically if you move, change your phone or email address or “rehome” your pet.

If your puppy needs a microchip, it can be implanted at your vet’s office, the Humane Society or another animal welfare group that offers the service.

An external ID on your pup’s collar also is recommended, but you would buy that yourself.

Auwe

Auwe to the motorcyclist weaving through eastbound H-1 traffic Sunday morning at 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Some motorcyclists are also zooming noisily way above the speed limit in residential neighborhoods. — F.M.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the kind soul who found my IRS form on the sidewalk downtown and mailed it to me. I was on Bishop Street walking to my accountant’s office to deliver paperwork for my taxes when I must have dropped the IRS paperwork for the payment of stimulus funds. I couldn’t remember the exact amount of the payments I received, so having that piece of paperwork back is truly appreciated. The person who found it mailed it to my home with a note saying they mailed it because they thought I might need it. They didn’t include their name or return address. Whoever you are, I thank you and wish you the best. — Grateful senior

