Lawmakers want Kauai's Russian Fort Elizabeth to have a new name
Hawaii News

Lawmakers want Kauai’s Russian Fort Elizabeth to have a new name

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Resolutions moving through the state Legislature urge the Board of Land and Natural Resources to restore the eastern shoreline of Kauai’s Waimea Valley, currently called Russian Fort Elizabeth Park, to its former Hawaiian name, Paulaula. Read more

