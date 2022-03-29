comscore Punawai Hale hoping for full occupancy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punawai Hale hoping for full occupancy

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Center assistant Jeffrey Nunes, above, walks out of one of the restrooms at the Punawai Rest Stop in Iwilei, which provides showers, laundry and mail services for the homeless.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punawai Hale resident Duane Souza, above, stands inside his studio unit with some of the bicycles he repairs. There are 20 rental units available for residents with some source of income.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A dog, stays in a holding pen at the common laundry and shower area at Punawai Rest Stop, located in the same facility.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kent Cotton, case manager and housing placement specialist with Steadfast Housing Development Corp., shows the mailboxes used by residents of Punawai Hale studio units.

Punawai Hale studio apartments hopes to finally fill its 20 units with once-homeless residents by the end of the month after opening in November 2020. Read more

