Water use on Oahu continues rising | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water use on Oahu continues rising

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 11 Ernie Lau, chief engineer and manager of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, has urged Oahu residents to reduce their water consumption by 10%. Lau speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol.

    Ernie Lau, chief engineer and manager of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, has urged Oahu residents to reduce their water consumption by 10%. Lau speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol.

Water use on Oahu has continued to increase since November, despite the Honolulu Board of Water Supply urging residents to implement conservation measures after a fuel leak at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility resulted in the closing of three municipal wells. Read more

