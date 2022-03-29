comscore Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau earn BWC, AVCA awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau earn BWC, AVCA awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball duo of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau picked up national and conference honors following an undefeated weekend in the Big West Challenge in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women’s Final Four

Scroll Up