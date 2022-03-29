Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau earn BWC, AVCA awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball duo of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau picked up national and conference honors following an undefeated weekend in the Big West Challenge in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

Van Sickle and Glagau were named the AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week and the Big West Pairs Team of the Week on Monday. Van Sickle and Glagau swept all six of their matches in the two-day Big West Challenge at Rosie’s Dog Beach to help the Rainbow Wahine finish at 5-1 in the event. Playing at the No. 1 flight, they improved to 15-5 this season and have swept their past eight matches.

Van Sickle and Glagau are the first UH duo to earn the national award since Emily Maglio and Amy Ozee won the weekly honor in 2019. The Big West award was their second of the season.

The ninth-ranked BeachBows (15-6) continue their road trip on Thursday with matches against No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 TCU in the Mapes Beach Invitational on the UCLA campus.

Warriors remain at No. 4 in AVCA poll

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team maintained its position at No. 4 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II Coaches Poll heading into this week’s Big West showdown with No. 2 Long Beach State.

After sweeping a two-match series with Cal State Northridge, the Rainbow Warriors (18-3, 3-1 BWC) moved up a spot to No. 8 in the NCAA RPI. Long Beach State (14-3, 3-1) tops the ranking after sweeping its series with UC Santa Barbara.

The Warriors and the Beach meet on Friday and Saturday at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. Friday’s match is set for 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. match will be televised on ESPNU.