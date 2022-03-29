‘Iolani returns to Oahu, still No. 1 in softball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The long, hot and dusty road is done for the ‘Iolani Raiders.

The No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 went 4-1 in Arizona at the Hamilton tournament, beating two ranked teams and losing to another. The Raiders defeated Basha, ranked fourth in Arizona, 1-0 and No. 25 Pinnacle 11-0.

The Raiders’ lone loss was to host Hamilton, ranked No. 8 in Arizona, 8-7. They also beat Cienega and Highland at the tourney, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday. ‘Iolani returned home Sunday and has nearly a week to recover before playing Mid-Pacific on Saturday.

‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place ballots from the panel of coaches and media on Monday to remain at the top spot.

Kaiser (3-0 OIA East) and Maui (3-1 MIL) are in the Top 10 for the first time this spring. Maui upset then-No. 9 Baldwin last week, 12-1.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared Last Week

Mar. 21-26, 2022

Rank School (1st place) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (9) (13-1, 2-0 ILH) 117 1

2. (tie) Kamehameha (1) (7-1, 2-1 ILH) 102 2

2. (tie) Kapolei (2) (6-2-1, 3-0 OIA West) 102 3

4. Punahou (7-3, 1-1 ILH) 69 5

5. Maryknoll (9-2, 1-2 ILH) 66 6

6. Leilehua (6-3, 2-1 OIA West) 65 4

7. Campbell (7-4, 1-2 OIA West) 54 7

8. Mililani (8-4, 2-1 OIA West) 41 8

9. (tie) Kaiser (7-3-1, 3-0 OIA East) 12 NR

9. (tie) Maui (8-4, 3-1 MIL) 12 NR

No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9), Waianae (No. 10).