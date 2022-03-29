Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani returns to Oahu, still No. 1 in softball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The long, hot and dusty road is done for the ‘Iolani Raiders. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The long, hot and dusty road is done for the ‘Iolani Raiders. The No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 went 4-1 in Arizona at the Hamilton tournament, beating two ranked teams and losing to another. The Raiders defeated Basha, ranked fourth in Arizona, 1-0 and No. 25 Pinnacle 11-0. The Raiders’ lone loss was to host Hamilton, ranked No. 8 in Arizona, 8-7. They also beat Cienega and Highland at the tourney, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday. ‘Iolani returned home Sunday and has nearly a week to recover before playing Mid-Pacific on Saturday. ‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place ballots from the panel of coaches and media on Monday to remain at the top spot. Kaiser (3-0 OIA East) and Maui (3-1 MIL) are in the Top 10 for the first time this spring. Maui upset then-No. 9 Baldwin last week, 12-1. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared Last Week Mar. 21-26, 2022 Rank School (1st place) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (9) (13-1, 2-0 ILH) 117 1 2. (tie) Kamehameha (1) (7-1, 2-1 ILH) 102 2 2. (tie) Kapolei (2) (6-2-1, 3-0 OIA West) 102 3 4. Punahou (7-3, 1-1 ILH) 69 5 5. Maryknoll (9-2, 1-2 ILH) 66 6 6. Leilehua (6-3, 2-1 OIA West) 65 4 7. Campbell (7-4, 1-2 OIA West) 54 7 8. Mililani (8-4, 2-1 OIA West) 41 8 9. (tie) Kaiser (7-3-1, 3-0 OIA East) 12 NR 9. (tie) Maui (8-4, 3-1 MIL) 12 NR No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9), Waianae (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Baldwin 11, Kalani 5, Kealakehe 2, Nanakuli 1, Waianae 1. Previous Story UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women’s Final Four