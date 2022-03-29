Scoreboard – March 29, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field; Damien vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field; Moanalua at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Campbell at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: University at Saint Louis; Punahou at Damien; Hanalani at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Castle; McKinley at Farrington; Moanalua at Kailua; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at Kaimuki. Matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waipahu; McKinley at Radford; Waianae vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Waialua at Kahuku. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waianae; Waialua at Radford; Waipahu at Pearl City; Campbell at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Mililani. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Betting line

College Basketball

FAVORITE LINE DOG

Today (NIT)

Saint Bonaventure 1½ at Xavier

at Texas A&M 1½ Washington St.

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG

Today

at Philadelphia 2½ (227) Milwaukee

Chicago 2½ (224½) at Washington

at Dallas 11½ (219) LA Lakers

at Brooklyn 12½ (229½) Detroit

at LA Clippers Off (Off) Utah

NHL

Favorite Line dog Line

Today

at Boston Off Toronto Off

at Pittsburgh Off NY Rangers Off

at Florida Off Montreal Off

at Tampa Bay Off Carolina Off

at Columbus Off NY Islanders Off

at Nashville -227 Ottawa +184

at Minnesota -274 Philadelphia +221

at Calgary Off Colorado Off

Dallas -168 at Anaheim +143

Soccer

Fifa World Cup qualifying

Qualified Teams

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar.

Europe (13)—Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5)—Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4)—Canada

Asia (5 or 6)—Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series

Points Leaders

Through March 27

1. Chase Elliott 208

2. Ryan Blaney 195

3. Joey Logano 185

4. Alex Bowman 183

5. Ross Chastain 180

Formula One Points Leaders

Through March 27

1. Charles Leclerc 45

2. Carlos Sainz Jr 33

3. Max Verstappen 25

4. George Russell 22

5. Lewis Hamilton 16

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Mar. 28

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (10) 270 15-3 1

2. Long Beach State (5) 261 14-3 3

3. Penn State (4) 255 19-3 2

4. Hawaii 232 18-3 4

5. Southern California 206 17-4 5

6. UC Santa Barbara 197 14-6 6

7. Ball State 161 17-2 8

8. Pepperdine 142 12-7 7

9. UC San Diego 136 11-7 10

10. Grand Canyon 122 14-9 9

11. Loyola-Chicago 84 14-7 11

12. Stanford 72 10-9 14

13. Lewis 51 12-10 12

14. UC Irvine 37 8-11 13

15. McKendree 33 12-8 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: BYU 10; NJIT 6; Harvard 2, 2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 3 combined points.

Dropped Out: NJIT 15

GOLF

OIA golf tournament

Monday; At Mililani Golf Club

Boys Top 10

1. Fujita James, Moanalua 37-36—73

T2. Candido Barbieto, Kailua 37-37—74

T2. Julian Samia, Waipahu 35-39—74

4. Robbie Kia, Mililani 36-39—75

5. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 36-39—76

6. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 40-37—77

T7. Nate Choi, Moanalua 40-38—78

T7. Jet Magsanide, Campbell 36-42—78

T9. Ayden Campos, Moanalua 39-41—80

T9. Magnus Corpuz, Radford 40-40—80

Girls Top 10

1. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 34-35—69

2. Ashley Koga, Moanalua 36-37—73

3. Leia Chung, Leilehua 36-38—74

T4. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 37-38—75

T4. Chloe Jang, Roosevelt 40-35—75

T6. Mia Hirashima, Moanalua 40-37—77

T6. Teal Hirashima, Kalani 38-39—77

T6. Moana Nakayama, McKinley 39-38—77

9. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 42-36—78

T10. Ferrari Dudoit, Mililani 40-39—79

T10. Nikki Tabios, Pearl City 40-39—79