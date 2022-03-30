comscore Column: The character of Putin, and what’s next | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: The character of Putin, and what’s next

  • By Carl O. Schuster
  • Today
  • Updated 6:15 p.m.

The world is watching Russia’s war on Ukraine and wondering what its author, President Vladimir Putin, may do next. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Next generation of Hawaii farmers

Scroll Up