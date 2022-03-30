Off the News: Be mindful of water use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To protect Honolulu’s drinking water from contamination with spilled fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill facility, Honolulu’s Board of Water Supply has closed three wells. That reduces Honolulu’s available water, and we’ve been asked to conserve so there will be enough to last through summer.

Instead, Oahu’s water usage has continued to rise. That raises odds that the Honolulu Board of Water Supply will mandate conservation, or even restrict new construction. BWS manager Ernie Lau labels the situation a “crisis.” Help each other out, folks: Shorten those showers, and cut back on lawn-watering and washing cars.

Rules adjusted to help homeless

It was a good move for Punawai Hale management in Iwilei to relax admission to the apartments for the homeless, which had yet to reach capacity. If the rules are barring service to the target population, the bar is set too high.

Nobody contests the acute need among those with physical and mental impairments, as well as substance abuse, but tenants have to have an income and independent living skills. It’s hard to find people who check all the boxes. And to build a community, you need the people.