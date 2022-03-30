comscore Feds checking new rail plan for potential problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds checking new rail plan for potential problems

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Federal transit officials are on Oahu this week asking questions about reducing rail construction to 19 stations over 18.75 miles at a cost of $9.8 billion. Read more

Previous Story
Planning for new Oahu jail hits snag over state funding

Scroll Up