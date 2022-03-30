comscore Kokua Line: How do I get rid of truck abandoned by ex-neighbor? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I get rid of truck abandoned by ex-neighbor?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Question: On our street in Halawa, there was a family who moved out last month. However, they left their inoperable vehicle parked on our street. Read more

Previous Story
Planning for new Oahu jail hits snag over state funding

Scroll Up