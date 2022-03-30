comscore Nani Coloretti confirmed to White House budget office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nani Coloretti confirmed to White House budget office

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nom­ination of Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Read more

