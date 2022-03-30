Nani Coloretti confirmed to White House budget office

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nom­ination of Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

With the 57-41 vote, the ‘Iolani School graduate is now one of the highest- ranking Asian Americans in the federal government and the highest-ranking Filipino American in the Biden administration.

Biden nominated Colo­retti, who previously served as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration, in November. She was nominated alongside Shalanda Young, who was confirmed earlier this month as OMB director. Young is the first Black woman to head the budget office.

When Young and Coloretti were nominated in 2021, the White House said that if confirmed, the budget office “would be led by two history-making women of color who are experienced and highly qualified.” Coloretti, who is from Kapahulu, is also one of at least 10 people from Hawaii or with local ties recently appointed to key federal positions, many of which seek to better support and advocate for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“This is a proud moment for Hawaii,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in a statement Tuesday. “Nani will bring strong leadership experience and the ability to inspire the next generation of Filipino American leaders in Hawaii and across the country.”