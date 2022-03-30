comscore New Hawaii law clarifies procedures for filing criminal complaints | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Hawaii law clarifies procedures for filing criminal complaints

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

A newly enacted law that clarifies the process for filing criminal complaints will give prosecutors across the state a chance to refile charges in more than 1,000 misdemeanor cases that were dismissed in the wake of a December ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court. Read more

