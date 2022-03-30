comscore Resolution calls for completing long-delayed land deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Resolution calls for completing long-delayed land deal

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

In 1991 an act of Congress called on the secretary of the Army to hand over to the state 87 acres of land that makes up the western end of Dillingham Airfield, a section of property that also includes the adjacent shoreline, locally known as Army Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Planning for new Oahu jail hits snag over state funding

Scroll Up