Vietnam veterans commemorated at Punchbowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
An in-person ceremony to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day was held Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired Army Gen. David Bramlett, left, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Vietnam Veterans of America Oahu Chapter President Rona Adams took part in Tuesday’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.