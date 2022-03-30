Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball and men’s volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior designated hitter was named the Summit League Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday. Williams homered in all three games of a sweep of Northern Colorado over the weekend, including back-to-back grand slams in consecutive innings in a 15-1 win on Sunday. Williams set the NDSU Division I program record with eight RBIs in a game and finished the series hitting .429 (6-for-14) with four homers, two walks, six runs scored and 11 RBIs. He’s hit a home run in seven consecutive games and leads the Summit League with 10 this season, which ranks tied for 10th in NCAA Division I.

>> JT Navyac, Saint Louis ’20: The Cal State Fullerton sophomore shortstop finished 4-for-10 with four runs, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base to help the Titans sweep UC Riverside over the weekend.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State junior third baseman had four hits in the series with two runs scored and four RBIs to help the Texans win two of three against Abilene Christian over the weekend.

>> Kirk Terada-Herzer, Punahou ’19: The Swarthmore (Pa.) College junior outfielder went 3-for-9 with a double and three runs scored in a doubleheader split against Ramapo (N.J.) College on Saturday.

>> Kainoa Torres, Kaiser ’19: The Upper Iowa junior catcher went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in a 16-6 win over Northern State on Tuesday. Torres is second among Peacocks starters with a .298 batting average.

>> Justice Yamashita, Maryknoll ’20: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore right-hander tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowing two runs on four hits with six walks and six strikeouts in a 6-2 victory over Central Washington on Saturday to improve to 3-3 for the season. Yamashita is second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 2.75 ERA.

>> Ryne Oshiro, Moanalua ’17: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) senior shortstop finished 7-for-16 with four runs and two RBIs, including a two-run homer, to help the Saints split a four-game series against Central Washington over the weekend.

>> Aaron Renaud, Saint Louis ’17: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) junior first baseman went 4-for-15 with a double, a home runs, four runs scored and two RBIs in four games against Central Washington.

>> Michael Yamaguchi, ‘Iolani ’20: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore played in three games against Central Washington and went 3-for-7 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior hit a two-run homer in her first at-bat in the series against Baylor on Friday and finished 2-for-5 with four walks in a three-game sweep for the Sooners, who are 29-0.

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State sophomore shortstop hit .625 (5-for-8) with a homer, three runs scored, four RBIs and a walk in a three-game sweep of San Jose State over the weekend.

>> Logan Gaspar, Maryknoll ’21: The Abilene Christian freshman shortstop finished 2-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI to help the Wildcats win two of three over Sam Houston over the weekend.

>> Kenna Higa, Roosevelt ’21: The Norfolk State freshman shortstop hit a solo homer in the middle game of the series and finished 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs as the Spartans lost two of three to Morgan State over the weekend.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore went 2-for-7 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Highlanders win two of three over Cal Poly over the weekend.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ’17: The Concordia-Irvine senior opposite hit .537 with a match-high 24 kills, four aces, four digs and a block assist in a sweep of then-No. 9 Grand Canyon on Friday. Chun had a match-high 28 kills, accounting for more than half of the team’s entire total, with six digs, a solo block and a block assist in a four-set loss to the Lopes on Saturday.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young sophomore outside hitter tied for team-high honors with 15 kills and hit .290 with 10 digs, five aces and three block assists in a five-set win over Pepperdine on Friday. Browne hit .429 with 11 kills, two aces and two block assists in a three-set loss to the Waves on Saturday.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior had nine kills, two aces and a block assist in a four-set loss to No. 3 Long Beach State on Friday and finished with a team-high 10 kills and five digs in a three-set loss to the 49ers on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Gauchos suffered their first two losses in Big West play and dropped to 14-6 overall.

>> Ryan Hong, Punahou ’18: The Harvard junior hit .333 with seven kills, two block assists and a dig in a four-set win over Saint Francis on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.